Telangana's Dynamic Administrative Reshuffle

The Telangana government has appointed ministers as district incharges and shuffled IAS officers. This includes assigning distinguished ministers to 10 reorganized districts and appointing officials like Shashank Goel and Navin Mittal to new administrative roles, aiming to enhance governance efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-06-2025 08:34 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 08:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant administrative move, the Telangana government has appointed several ministers as incharge for various districts amidst a reshuffle of IAS officers.

The appointments affect the 10 erstwhile districts, now reorganized into 33, with ministers like Ponnam Prabhakar and C Damodar Rajanarasimha among those newly assigned.

The bureaucratic changes include Shashank Goel's role as Resident Commissioner in New Delhi and Navin Mittal as Principal Secretary (Energy), highlighting the state's push for improved governance.

