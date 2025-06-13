Telangana's Dynamic Administrative Reshuffle

In a significant administrative move, the Telangana government has appointed several ministers as incharge for various districts amidst a reshuffle of IAS officers.

The appointments affect the 10 erstwhile districts, now reorganized into 33, with ministers like Ponnam Prabhakar and C Damodar Rajanarasimha among those newly assigned.

The bureaucratic changes include Shashank Goel's role as Resident Commissioner in New Delhi and Navin Mittal as Principal Secretary (Energy), highlighting the state's push for improved governance.