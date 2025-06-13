Court Blocks Trump's National Guard Control in California

The Ninth US Circuit Court of Appeals has intervened to temporarily block a federal judge's order that demanded President Donald Trump return control of National Guard troops to California. This directive came after Trump's deployment of these forces amid protests in Los Angeles concerning immigration raids.

Soon after the federal judge's ruling, which was supposed to take effect at noon on Friday, the appellate court decided to put the decision on hold. It announced a forthcoming hearing on the issue scheduled for June 17.

The federal judge had earlier declared the deployment illegal, asserting it breached the Tenth Amendment and surpassed Trump's legal authority. This ruling pertained only to the National Guard troops involved, not the Marines who were also deployed but had not yet taken to the streets.

(With inputs from agencies.)