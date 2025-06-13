Left Menu

Dark Deception: The Grisly Plot Behind Raja Raghuvanshi’s Murder

A complex murder plot involved Sonam and her alleged boyfriend, Raj Kushwaha, aiming to kill Raja Raghuvanshi and disguise Sonam's disappearance. Deception unraveled as police investigations traced Sonam's escape from Meghalaya to Uttar Pradesh. The investigation continues with suspects in police custody, revealing deeper conspiracies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 13-06-2025 09:19 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 09:19 IST
In a shocking murder case, Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi was killed following a meticulously planned conspiracy by his wife, Sonam, and her alleged boyfriend, Raj Kushwaha. Police reports suggest that the duo plotted to eliminate Raja to enable Sonam to live under a new identity while escaping police scrutiny.

The tragedy unfolded as Sonam, dressed in a burqa, navigated through various states using different transport modes to avoid capture after Raja's murder on May 23 in Meghalaya. Telescoping events ignited a media frenzy, with Raj and three accomplices apprehended, dismantling the escape operation.

Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem revealed chilling details about the murder and escape, promising a comprehensive charge sheet soon. Police are diligently recording statements and hope to reconstruct the crime scene, bringing justice for Raja Raghuvanshi's untimely death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

