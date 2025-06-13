Major Blow to NSCN (K-YA) as Key Operative Captured
A National Socialist Council of Nagaland (K-YA) operative was arrested in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district by police, based on intelligence from Assam Rifles. The arrest included the recovery of weapons and cash, highlighting a significant disruption to the insurgent group's operations in the region.
- Country:
- India
An operative of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (K-YA) has been apprehended by the Arunachal Pradesh Police in Tirap district, following intelligence from the Assam Rifles, an official reported.
Identified as Kamwang Chakhtey, a self-styled captain, he was captured earlier this week after being linked with the group since 1995, according to SP Sinjalta Singpho.
The police operation yielded a revolver, a hand grenade, live ammunition, organization stamps, and Rs 1.5 lakh in cash, inflicting a significant setback to the NSCN (K-YA)'s local network and boosting public trust in the security forces' commitment to peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
MHA Grants One-Rank Honorary Promotion to CAPF & Assam Rifles Retirees
Assam Rifles in joint operation with DRI, recover 70,000 Yaba tablets from vehicle in Tripura
Assam Rifles continues flood relief efforts on the third day of Operation Jalrahat-II
Seizure of Smuggled Areca Nuts by Assam Rifles and Customs in Mizoram