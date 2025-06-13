Left Menu

Major Blow to NSCN (K-YA) as Key Operative Captured

A National Socialist Council of Nagaland (K-YA) operative was arrested in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district by police, based on intelligence from Assam Rifles. The arrest included the recovery of weapons and cash, highlighting a significant disruption to the insurgent group's operations in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 13-06-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 12:58 IST
Major Blow to NSCN (K-YA) as Key Operative Captured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An operative of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (K-YA) has been apprehended by the Arunachal Pradesh Police in Tirap district, following intelligence from the Assam Rifles, an official reported.

Identified as Kamwang Chakhtey, a self-styled captain, he was captured earlier this week after being linked with the group since 1995, according to SP Sinjalta Singpho.

The police operation yielded a revolver, a hand grenade, live ammunition, organization stamps, and Rs 1.5 lakh in cash, inflicting a significant setback to the NSCN (K-YA)'s local network and boosting public trust in the security forces' commitment to peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025