Major Blow to NSCN (K-YA) as Key Operative Captured

An operative of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (K-YA) has been apprehended by the Arunachal Pradesh Police in Tirap district, following intelligence from the Assam Rifles, an official reported.

Identified as Kamwang Chakhtey, a self-styled captain, he was captured earlier this week after being linked with the group since 1995, according to SP Sinjalta Singpho.

The police operation yielded a revolver, a hand grenade, live ammunition, organization stamps, and Rs 1.5 lakh in cash, inflicting a significant setback to the NSCN (K-YA)'s local network and boosting public trust in the security forces' commitment to peace.

