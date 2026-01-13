Centre Waives Rs 5.23 Crore for Mizoram's Relocated Assam Rifles Base
The Centre has waived the Rs 5.23 crore depreciated cost for buildings vacated by Assam Rifles in Aizawl, a sum Mizoram was required to pay. Chief Minister Lalduhoma expressed satisfaction as the request made to the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs was granted, easing the financial burden.
The Centre has decided to waive Rs 5.23 crore in depreciated cost for buildings vacated by the Assam Rifles in Aizawl, Mizoram, announced Chief Minister Lalduhoma. This comes as a relief to the state government which was initially required to pay the sum.
Chief Minister Lalduhoma disclosed that he had urged Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nitiyanand Rai last year to consider pardoning the amount. In a recent communication, the Union Minister confirmed that Mizoram would not need to pay the cost, much to the Chief Minister's satisfaction.
The decision follows the phase-wise relocation of the Assam Rifles from heavily congested Aizawl to a designated camp at Zokhawsang, as agreed upon in a Memorandum of Agreement between the Mizoram government and the paramilitary force.
