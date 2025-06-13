Left Menu

Iranian Commanders and Nuclear Scientists Targeted in Israeli Strikes

Several top Iranian military commanders and nuclear scientists were killed in Israeli strikes targeting Iran's nuclear facilities and military sites to prevent the development of atomic weapons. The incidents include the killing of Hossein Salami, Mohammad Bagheri, Gholamali Rashid, and Fereydoun Abbasi-Davani among others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 13-06-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 13:50 IST
Iranian Commanders and Nuclear Scientists Targeted in Israeli Strikes
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Iran has announced that several top military commanders and six nuclear scientists were killed in targeted Israeli strikes on Friday. The attacks were aimed at Iran's nuclear facilities and key military sites, in a bid to halt Tehran's nuclear weapon development.

The casualties among Iran's elite include high-ranking members such as Hossein Salami, commander-in-chief of the Revolutionary Guards Corps, and Mohammad Bagheri, chief of staff of the armed forces. Both were prominent figures in Iran's military hierarchy, with careers stretching back to the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s.

Among the scientists, Fereydoun Abbasi-Davani, a former head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, was among the deceased. The strikes also claimed the lives of several others, heightening concerns over international security and Tehran's future nuclear ambitions.

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025