Iranian Commanders and Nuclear Scientists Targeted in Israeli Strikes

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Iran has announced that several top military commanders and six nuclear scientists were killed in targeted Israeli strikes on Friday. The attacks were aimed at Iran's nuclear facilities and key military sites, in a bid to halt Tehran's nuclear weapon development.

The casualties among Iran's elite include high-ranking members such as Hossein Salami, commander-in-chief of the Revolutionary Guards Corps, and Mohammad Bagheri, chief of staff of the armed forces. Both were prominent figures in Iran's military hierarchy, with careers stretching back to the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s.

Among the scientists, Fereydoun Abbasi-Davani, a former head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, was among the deceased. The strikes also claimed the lives of several others, heightening concerns over international security and Tehran's future nuclear ambitions.