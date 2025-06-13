Funding Fallout: MCD's Financial Turmoil Amid AAP-BJP Tensions

Ankush Narang, who leads the opposition in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), has criticized the Delhi government for allegedly not disbursing an announced fund of Rs 820 crore. The delay has reportedly caused financial distress within the corporation.

Narang noted that salary payments to sanitation workers have been delayed ever since the BJP took power, and pensions for retired employees remain unpaid. He contrasted this with his own party's tenure when financial matters were reportedly in better order.

Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh responded with criticism of the Aam Aadmi Party, stating that the BJP would ensure timely salary payments, despite the challenges encountered during AAP's administration.