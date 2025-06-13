Funding Fallout: MCD's Financial Turmoil Amid AAP-BJP Tensions
Ankush Narang, Leader of Opposition in MCD, accuses the Delhi government of withholding an announced Rs 820 crore fund, pushing the civic body into financial disarray. Delayed payments for sanitation workers and pensions are highlighted, while Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh rebuffs the criticisms, promising timely salary releases.
Ankush Narang, who leads the opposition in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), has criticized the Delhi government for allegedly not disbursing an announced fund of Rs 820 crore. The delay has reportedly caused financial distress within the corporation.
Narang noted that salary payments to sanitation workers have been delayed ever since the BJP took power, and pensions for retired employees remain unpaid. He contrasted this with his own party's tenure when financial matters were reportedly in better order.
Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh responded with criticism of the Aam Aadmi Party, stating that the BJP would ensure timely salary payments, despite the challenges encountered during AAP's administration.
