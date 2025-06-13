Dramatic Capture: Malkangiri Maoists Apprehended After Jungle Chase

Two Maoists were captured early Friday morning in Odisha's Malkangiri district following a high-stakes confrontation with police. The arrested individuals, Kesakawasi and Rakesh, were significant figures within the CPI (Maoist) group and hailed from Chhattisgarh, each carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh.

The arrest was the culmination of a special police operation initiated Thursday night, which sought to apprehend a group of Maoists observed fleeing into the dense forest. Despite police warnings, the Maoists opened fire, prompting an armed response that ultimately led to the arrests of two suspects.

Superintendent of Police Vinod Patil reported the seizure of a revolver, ammunition, and explosives from the captured individuals. Although others managed to escape, the operation marks a significant victory for local law enforcement against insurgent activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)