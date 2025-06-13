Left Menu

Dramatic Capture: Malkangiri Maoists Apprehended After Jungle Chase

Two Maoists with bounties on their heads were arrested by police in Malkangiri, Odisha, after a jungle chase led to an exchange of fire. The operation, launched by district police, saw the capture of Kesakawasi and Rakesh, while others managed to escape. Weapons were recovered from the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malkangiri | Updated: 13-06-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 16:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Two Maoists were captured early Friday morning in Odisha's Malkangiri district following a high-stakes confrontation with police. The arrested individuals, Kesakawasi and Rakesh, were significant figures within the CPI (Maoist) group and hailed from Chhattisgarh, each carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh.

The arrest was the culmination of a special police operation initiated Thursday night, which sought to apprehend a group of Maoists observed fleeing into the dense forest. Despite police warnings, the Maoists opened fire, prompting an armed response that ultimately led to the arrests of two suspects.

Superintendent of Police Vinod Patil reported the seizure of a revolver, ammunition, and explosives from the captured individuals. Although others managed to escape, the operation marks a significant victory for local law enforcement against insurgent activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

