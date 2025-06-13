Left Menu

Global Shutdown: Israel Embassies Close Amid Tensions

Israel has closed its embassies worldwide and advised citizens against displaying Jewish or Israeli symbols in public. The move follows Israel’s extensive military actions against Iran. Citizens are encouraged to cooperate with local authorities as security measures tighten across international Israeli and Jewish sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 18:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unprecedented move, Israel has shut down its embassies globally, urging citizens to exercise caution and avoid displaying Jewish or Israeli symbols in public. This measure comes in the wake of Israel's intensified military strikes against Iran, a decision driven by rising geopolitical tensions.

No specific timeline has been provided for the duration of the embassy closures. At the Israeli embassy in Berlin, staff declined to offer additional information. The Israeli foreign ministry remains unresponsive to inquiries, while Israeli citizens abroad have been advised to update the ministry on their whereabouts, a step similar to actions taken after recent Hamas attacks.

Heightened security measures outside Jewish and Israeli sites, such as the Great Synagogue in Stockholm, reflect increased vigilance. As part of the ongoing conflict, Israel claims significant strikes on Iranian nuclear and military targets. U.S. President Donald Trump attributes the escalations to Iran's reluctance in nuclear negotiations, warning of potentially harsher operations ahead.

