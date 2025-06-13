Global Events Diary: Key Meetings and Anniversaries

The global events diary presents an extensive list of political and economic events happening worldwide from June 13 to July 28. Major events include EU home affairs discussions on migration regulation in Luxembourg and multiple diplomatic visits, such as those by German and Polish leaders.

Noteworthy are key summits like the G7 Leaders' Summit in Canada, where global leaders will convene to discuss pressing international matters. Historical anniversaries, like the 77th anniversary of the Berlin Blockade, also feature prominently, offering reflective moments in the events calendar.

Additionally, the diary includes internationally recognized days like World Blood Donor Day and Nelson Mandela International Day, underscoring a blend of significant policy discussions and cultural celebrations. The diary is an essential guide for those tracking global political and economic developments.

