Federal Judge Halts Trump's Controversial Election Order

A federal judge blocked President Donald Trump's proposed election reforms, aimed at overhauling the US voting process, on Friday. The executive order sought to impose strict measures, including proof of citizenship for voter registration and adherence to specific mail ballot deadlines.

The effort, which was part of a March 25 directive, faced opposition from a group of Democratic state attorneys general who claimed the order was unconstitutional as it undermined states' constitutional authority over election laws.

While the White House defended the move as a means to ensure 'free, fair, and honest elections,' opponents argued it unjustifiably shifted power away from the states, characterizing it as a top-down federal mandate.

(With inputs from agencies.)