FARC's Denial in Uribe Attack: A Controversial Claim

The dissident faction of the former FARC guerrillas has denied responsibility for the attack on Colombian senator Miguel Uribe. Uribe, a possible presidential contender, is hospitalized in intensive care after being shot in Bogota. The denial raises questions about the true perpetrators of the violence.

Updated: 13-06-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 19:03 IST
  • Country:
  • Colombia

The dissident faction of the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) has issued a statement denying involvement in the assault on Colombian senator Miguel Uribe.

Uribe, who is also a potential candidate in Colombia's upcoming presidential election, was shot in Bogota last Saturday and remains in intensive care.

This denial has sparked controversy and speculation regarding the actual identity of those behind this violent act.

