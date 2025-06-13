Supreme Court Grants Bail to Journalist in Free Speech Case
The Supreme Court granted bail to journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao, arrested for alleged derogatory comments about Amaravati made by a panellist on his show. The court emphasized the protection of Rao's journalistic and free speech rights, questioning the arrest's validity. Rao was directed to avoid defamatory statements.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has granted bail to Kommineni Srinivasa Rao, a senior journalist detained by Andhra Pradesh Police after alleged disparaging comments about Amaravati were made during his program. The top court's decision challenges the arrest, focusing on protecting Rao's journalistic and free speech rights.
A bench comprising Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan questioned the Andhra Pradesh government's decision, emphasizing that Rao did not personally make the remarks; they were made by a panellist. The court mandated Rao's release, while also advising him to refrain from enabling defamatory statements in the future.
The court dismissed the state's contention that Rao was complicit, noting that the act of laughter in response to the panellist's remark did not equate to endorsement. The matter has been scheduled for further hearing after eight weeks, while the Supreme Court continues to scrutinize the legal boundaries of free speech in journalism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh's Infrastructure Leap with the Badvel-Nellore Corridor
Andhra Pradesh's development has been set back by 30 years due to YSRCP's rule: Naidu at TDP rally in Kadapa.
CM Chandrababu Naidu to Highlight Andhra Pradesh's Growth Strategy at CII Summit
Thunderstorms Loom Over Andhra Pradesh: IMD Prediction
Andhra Pradesh has debt burden of Rs 10 lakh crore, paying Rs 40,000 Cr annually in interest: Chandrababu Naidu in Kadapa rally.