Assets of Rajasthan Leaders Seized in Money Laundering Probe
The Enforcement Directorate seizes over Rs 47 crore worth of assets linked to Congress leader Mahesh Joshi and others in a Rajasthan money laundering case involving the Jal Jeevan Mission. Allegations include bribery by companies seeking tenders from the Public Health and Engineering Department.
In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth over Rs 47 crore in connection with a money laundering case in Rajasthan. Those affected include Congress leader and former minister Mahesh Joshi, among other individuals, the ED announced on Friday.
The agency has issued a provisional attachment order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for properties linked to Padamchand Jain, Mahesh Mittal, Sanjay Badaya, Mahesh Joshi, Vishal Saxena, and their associated firms. The assets include agricultural land and residential properties.
The case ties back to a state anti-corruption bureau FIR alleging bribes and the use of fake certificates to secure Public Health and Engineering Department contracts related to the Jal Jeevan Mission. Joshi and other accused face charges of demanding bribes from contractors. The investigation is ongoing.
