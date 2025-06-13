Left Menu

Unveiling the NEET Scandal: Accused in Custody for Score Manipulation

The court has extended CBI custody for two suspects involved in the NEET-UG exam score manipulation case to further investigate the conspiracy's extent. Sandeep Shah and Salim Patel are accused of bribing National Testing Agency officials. The court emphasized the necessity of police custody to examine extensive evidence.

The court on Friday extended the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody of two individuals linked to the NEET-UG exam score manipulation scandal. This move comes as the agency seeks to uncover a wider scheme involving alleged bribery.

Accused Sandeep Shah and Salim Patel reportedly demanded large sums from candidates, promising increased scores with the aid of National Testing Agency (NTA) officials. The CBI claims that significant sums were exchanged, with Shah taking candidates to Noida for direct deals.

The court noted substantial investigative progress, citing critical WhatsApp chats between the accused and candidates. Given the gravity of the allegations, further police custody was deemed necessary to effectively unravel the conspiracy and confront the accused with the evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

