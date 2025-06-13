Alleged Assault and Coercion: A Village in Shock

A horrifying incident has emerged from a village where a man, identified as Sachin, has been booked for allegedly raping a minor student and recording the act. The perpetrator also threatened to release the video online, according to police officials on Friday.

Sumit Tomar, the Station House Officer of Simbhavali police station, revealed that an FIR has been filed, and officers are in pursuit of the accused. All angles of the case are under scrutiny, ensuring a comprehensive investigation.

The victim's father reported that his daughter, aged 14 and a Class 10 student, was deceived by Sachin, who lured her to the panchayat house, committed the crime, and then fled. The police have launched efforts to apprehend the suspect and ensure justice is served.