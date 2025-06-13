UK's Concerns on Iran's Nuclear Ambitions and Israel's Self-Defense Rights

In a recent diplomatic communication, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed serious apprehensions over Iran's nuclear program while asserting Israel's right to self-defense during a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The UK, through Starmer, has consistently articulated its stance on upholding Israel's right to defend itself, especially in the wake of Israel's significant military response directed at Iran on Friday.

Amid rising tensions, Starmer reiterated the importance of de-escalation and encouraged a diplomatic approach to ensure regional peace and stability.

