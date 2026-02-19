India Joins Global Condemnation of Israel’s West Bank Expansion

In a significant diplomatic move, India aligns with more than 100 countries and global organizations, expressing strong condemnation of Israel's unilateral actions aimed at expanding its presence in the West Bank.

The Permanent Observer Mission of Palestine to the UN issued a statement emphasizing that these actions violate international law and must be reversed. While India initially withheld its endorsement, New Delhi later joined the international call against Israeli expansionism.

This multilateral stance underlines a collective rejection of measures altering the West Bank's demographic make-up and highlights a commitment to the two-state solution as outlined in past UN resolutions and peace initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)