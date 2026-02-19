Left Menu

India Joins Global Condemnation of Israel’s West Bank Expansion

India has joined over 100 countries in condemning Israel's unilateral actions in the West Bank. A statement, issued by the Permanent Observer Mission of Palestine, calls for the reversal of Israeli measures that violate international law, threaten regional peace, and undermine the two-state solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 19-02-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 18:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic move, India aligns with more than 100 countries and global organizations, expressing strong condemnation of Israel's unilateral actions aimed at expanding its presence in the West Bank.

The Permanent Observer Mission of Palestine to the UN issued a statement emphasizing that these actions violate international law and must be reversed. While India initially withheld its endorsement, New Delhi later joined the international call against Israeli expansionism.

This multilateral stance underlines a collective rejection of measures altering the West Bank's demographic make-up and highlights a commitment to the two-state solution as outlined in past UN resolutions and peace initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

