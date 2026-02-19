India Criticized for Delayed Stand on Israel's West Bank Actions
The Congress criticized the Indian government for its delayed criticism of Israel's unilateral actions in the West Bank. Despite recognizing Palestine early, India joined the UN statement 24 hours after 85 countries. Congress charged Narendra Modi with hypocrisy, questioning his commitment ahead of his Israel visit.
- Country:
- India
The Indian government is under fire from the Congress for its tardy condemnation of Israel's unilateral measures in the West Bank. The country joined 85 other nations in criticizing Israel a full day after they issued a statement at the United Nations.
India had previously taken pride in being one of the earliest to recognize Palestine in 1988. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh berated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his delayed action, labeling it as 'hypocrisy' due to his upcoming visit to Israel.
Criticism intensified after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu broke the news of Modi's visit, highlighting perceived communication failures in India's international engagements, and raising concerns about Modi's stance on Israel's controversial policies.
ALSO READ
India's Visionary Leap in AI Under Modi's Leadership
Bihar Cracks Down on Modified 'DJ' Vehicles
India's Late Critique of Israel: Congress Criticizes Timing Amid Modi's Visit
Historic Developments: Rajasthan Prepares for PM Modi's Ajmer Visit
Swiss President Guy Parmelin terms bilateral meeting with PM Narendra Modi excellent.