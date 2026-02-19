India's Late Critique of Israel: Congress Criticizes Timing Amid Modi's Visit
The Congress slammed the Indian government's timing in joining global criticism against Israel's actions in the West Bank. Despite being among the first countries to recognize Palestine, India was late to join the 85-country statement. Congress labeled this delay as hypocritical amidst PM Modi's forthcoming visit to Israel.
- Country:
- India
The Congress criticized the Indian government for its delayed criticism of Israel's unilateral actions in the West Bank. Despite India's early recognition of Palestine, it initially refrained from joining an 85-country statement on the matter.
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh called this delay hypocritical, especially as Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares for a visit to Israel. Ramesh urged Modi to confront Israeli policies, reflecting India's grave concern.
This critique follows revelations by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu about Modi's visit, highlighting the Indian government learning of its own actions from foreign leaders, according to Congress leaders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Congress
- Modi
- Israel
- Palestine
- criticism
- West Bank
- Netanyahu
- recognition
- foreign policy
ALSO READ
Rising Tensions: Palestinian-American Teen Killed in West Bank Incident
Shashi Tharoor Lauds AI Impact Summit Amidst Criticism and Controversy
India Criticized for Delayed Stand on Israel's West Bank Actions
Escalating Tensions: Unabated Violence and Humanitarian Crisis in the Israeli-Occupied West Bank
India Joins Global Condemnation of Israel’s West Bank Expansion