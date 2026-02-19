India's Late Critique of Israel: Congress Criticizes Timing Amid Modi's Visit

The Congress criticized the Indian government for its delayed criticism of Israel's unilateral actions in the West Bank. Despite India's early recognition of Palestine, it initially refrained from joining an 85-country statement on the matter.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh called this delay hypocritical, especially as Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares for a visit to Israel. Ramesh urged Modi to confront Israeli policies, reflecting India's grave concern.

This critique follows revelations by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu about Modi's visit, highlighting the Indian government learning of its own actions from foreign leaders, according to Congress leaders.

