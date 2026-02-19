Left Menu

India's Late Critique of Israel: Congress Criticizes Timing Amid Modi's Visit

The Congress slammed the Indian government's timing in joining global criticism against Israel's actions in the West Bank. Despite being among the first countries to recognize Palestine, India was late to join the 85-country statement. Congress labeled this delay as hypocritical amidst PM Modi's forthcoming visit to Israel.

The Congress criticized the Indian government for its delayed criticism of Israel's unilateral actions in the West Bank. Despite India's early recognition of Palestine, it initially refrained from joining an 85-country statement on the matter.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh called this delay hypocritical, especially as Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares for a visit to Israel. Ramesh urged Modi to confront Israeli policies, reflecting India's grave concern.

This critique follows revelations by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu about Modi's visit, highlighting the Indian government learning of its own actions from foreign leaders, according to Congress leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

