Tragic Discovery: Missing Girl Found Dead in Vehicle

The small village of Janjgir-Champa in Chhattisgarh was shaken by a tragic incident involving the death of a young girl. Six-year-old Palak Patel, also known as Shivangi, was found deceased in a car on Friday, a day after she was reportedly struck by the same vehicle.

Devendra Prasad Verma, a 65-year-old retired employee from South Eastern Coalfield Limited, was driving the car at the time of the accident. Verma has since been detained after the girl's body was discovered in his vehicle during a routine police inspection in the neighboring district of Korba's Hardibazar area.

Authorities are actively probing the sequence of events that led to this harrowing outcome. Initial reports cited Verma claiming to transport the injured girl to a nearby hospital, a claim that proved hollow as her parents found no trace of her at any local medical facility. The police are investigating to pinpoint the details of this devastating episode.

(With inputs from agencies.)