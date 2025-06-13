Left Menu

Punjab's Power Crisis: Empty Promises Amid Endless Outages

Partap Singh Bajwa criticizes the AAP government for persistent power cuts in Punjab during extreme heat, contrasting its claims of reliable supply. He underscores the financial strain on PSPCL and highlights continued public distress as temperatures rise, accusing the government of neglecting essential issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-06-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 23:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has leveled accusations against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, alleging that the government's assurances of uninterrupted power supply are hollow. In a pointed critique, Bajwa claims that the persistent power cuts are exacerbating the sweltering summer heat, rendering life intolerable for the citizens.

Bajwa, Punjab's Leader of the Opposition, stressed that the financial strain on the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) is a result of what he describes as the AAP government's fiscal mismanagement. He pointed out that despite promises, both urban and rural areas continue to face chronic power outages.

The criticism also highlighted the broader impact on agriculture, particularly during paddy transplantation, with farmers struggling to cope with unreliable electricity. Bajwa noted the AAP government's failure to implement meaningful reforms, thus continuing to burden the people of Punjab with governance inefficiencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

