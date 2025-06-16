Left Menu

Controversial Shutdown at Paris Airshow Sparks Debate

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders criticized France's decision to close Israeli company stands at the Paris Airshow. The shutdown occurred due to the refusal to remove offensive weapon displays. Sanders expressed that this measure seemed absurd, especially amid current global tensions, and called for reconsideration.

16-06-2025
In a statement that has stirred international discussions, U.S. Republican Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday condemned the French government's decision to shutter four Israeli company displays at the Paris Airshow. The stalls were closed after the companies refused to remove offensive weapons from their exhibits.

Sanders described the move as 'pretty absurd,' highlighting her disappointment that the entities were barred despite previous approvals for their displays. Standing next to the sealed Israeli defense firm stalls, she questioned the selective enforcement of the restrictions.

She further urged for an opening of opportunities for these companies, especially during a time rife with global instability. Sanders' comments underscore a broader dialogue about the regulation of defense displays in international arenas.

