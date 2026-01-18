CPI Accuses Modi of Succumbing to US Pressure Amidst Global Tensions
CPI General Secretary D Raja criticizes PM Narendra Modi for yielding to US President Donald Trump's pressure regarding tariffs and oil purchases from Russia. At a party centenary celebration, Raja urged Modi not to surrender to American imperialist power, alleging a loss of respect globally and questioning BJP's historical role.
CPI General Secretary D Raja took a critical stance against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, accusing him of bowing to the pressure exerted by US President Donald Trump concerning tariffs and purchasing oil from Russia.
Speaking at the centenary celebration of the Communist Party of India (CPI), Raja remarked that India, once perceived as prestigious and committed to global peace and development, has lost this standing since Modi assumed office. Raja pointed out Trump's influence, claiming Modi remains silent and compliant with US demands. The CPI leader described the current administration under Modi as succumbing to American imperialist tactics.
Raja further advised Modi against yielding to American dominance, stating he risks losing his legitimacy to lead if he continues. He criticized the BJP and RSS regarding their alleged lack of contribution during India's independence movement, asserting a collaborative history with colonial rulers. Raja also highlighted Trump's aggressive foreign policy moves, citing actions against Venezuela and threats to countries like Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and Iran.
