Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Gambit: Greenland at the Center of Global Tensions

President Donald Trump has threatened to impose escalating tariffs on European allies unless the United States is permitted to purchase Greenland. The move is part of an ongoing debate over Denmark's Arctic island and its importance for U.S. security and minerals. European leaders have opposed the proposal, citing NATO security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2026 02:56 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 02:56 IST
Trump's Tariff Gambit: Greenland at the Center of Global Tensions
Trump

In a startling maneuver, President Donald Trump has threatened steep tariffs on European allies if the U.S. isn't allowed to buy Greenland, Denmark's Arctic territory. Trump's announcement has drawn criticism from world leaders and has ratcheted up tensions with European nations.

The tariffs, starting at 10% and possibly rising to 25%, are intended as leverage in negotiations over Greenland, which Trump sees as strategically and economically vital due to its location and mineral resources. European and Danish leaders have firmly rejected the proposal, asserting that Greenland is not for sale.

As the diplomatic rift deepens, European Commission leaders and NATO allies have expressed solidarity with Denmark and caution against disrupting transatlantic relations. Observers are concerned about the impact on pending U.S.-EU trade agreements, fearing Trump's unilateral tariff strategy could derail international commerce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
2
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global
4
French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026