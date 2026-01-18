Trump's Tariff Gambit: Greenland at the Center of Global Tensions

In a startling maneuver, President Donald Trump has threatened steep tariffs on European allies if the U.S. isn't allowed to buy Greenland, Denmark's Arctic territory. Trump's announcement has drawn criticism from world leaders and has ratcheted up tensions with European nations.

The tariffs, starting at 10% and possibly rising to 25%, are intended as leverage in negotiations over Greenland, which Trump sees as strategically and economically vital due to its location and mineral resources. European and Danish leaders have firmly rejected the proposal, asserting that Greenland is not for sale.

As the diplomatic rift deepens, European Commission leaders and NATO allies have expressed solidarity with Denmark and caution against disrupting transatlantic relations. Observers are concerned about the impact on pending U.S.-EU trade agreements, fearing Trump's unilateral tariff strategy could derail international commerce.

