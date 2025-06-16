Delhi Police Crackdown: Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Apprehended

In a significant move, Delhi Police have detained 36 Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in Bharat Nagar, as confirmed by officials on Monday.

The operation, centered on verifying residents across 25 footpaths and 32 lanes, revealed 19 adults and 17 children living without necessary documents, violating the Foreigners Act.

Authorities recovered national identity cards and phones loaded with banned communication apps, triggering deportation proceedings. The investigation aims to uncover any networks facilitating illegal entry.

(With inputs from agencies.)