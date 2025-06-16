Tragic Political Assassination Shocks Minnesota

A Minnesota courtroom will host Vance Boelter, who faces serious charges including murder, following the tragic deaths of state lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband. Boelter, 57, allegedly posed as a police officer to execute these crimes, prompting a state-wide manhunt that ended in his arrest.

Authorities claim Boelter also attempted to murder another Democratic lawmaker and his spouse. Governor Tim Walz condemned the crimes publicly, emphasizing the dangers of political violence and its impact on society.

The capture involved extensive effort from federal, state, and local agencies, marking it as the largest manhunt in Minnesota's history. This incident adds to a concerning pattern of political violence in the U.S., reminiscent of recent attacks on prominent figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)