Left Menu

Trump Lashes Out at Supreme Court Ruling on Tariff Powers

President Trump reacted angrily to the Supreme Court's decision that he lacks the authority to unilaterally set tariffs. The ruling challenged recent trade deals and affected stock markets. Trump accused the court of bias and vowed to use other laws to continue his tariff policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2026 02:00 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 02:00 IST
Trump Lashes Out at Supreme Court Ruling on Tariff Powers
U.S. President

President Donald Trump expressed outrage following a Supreme Court decision on Friday which determined he does not possess the unilateral authority to impose tariffs on imports. Trump criticized the individual justices and pledged to use alternative legal measures to continue his global tariff strategies.

The historic 6-3 ruling diminishes the leverage Trump and his team have held in international negotiations, putting recent trade agreements into question. Despite the ruling, all three major U.S. stock indexes saw increases, marking their highest points in weeks. Trump, citing potential corruption, accused the court of being influenced by foreign interests.

The ruling firmly stated that Trump's interpretation of his tariff-imposing powers under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act was incorrect, reasserting Congress's control over taxation. In defiance, Trump announced a 10% tariff on imports, invoking Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, becoming the first president to do so.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

 Global
2
Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outburst

Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outbur...

 Global
3
U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

 Global
4
Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026