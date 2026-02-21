Trump Lashes Out at Supreme Court Ruling on Tariff Powers

President Donald Trump expressed outrage following a Supreme Court decision on Friday which determined he does not possess the unilateral authority to impose tariffs on imports. Trump criticized the individual justices and pledged to use alternative legal measures to continue his global tariff strategies.

The historic 6-3 ruling diminishes the leverage Trump and his team have held in international negotiations, putting recent trade agreements into question. Despite the ruling, all three major U.S. stock indexes saw increases, marking their highest points in weeks. Trump, citing potential corruption, accused the court of being influenced by foreign interests.

The ruling firmly stated that Trump's interpretation of his tariff-imposing powers under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act was incorrect, reasserting Congress's control over taxation. In defiance, Trump announced a 10% tariff on imports, invoking Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, becoming the first president to do so.

(With inputs from agencies.)