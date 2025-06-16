Left Menu

Bomb Threat Hoax Hits Mumbai Schools: Unraveling the Panic

Two Mumbai schools received bomb threat e-mails, triggering police investigations. The threats, which also targeted various parts of the city, were declared hoaxes. The police's cyber cell is tracing the email origins, and an FIR was registered. This follows a similar threat to the US Consulate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 21:49 IST
In a disconcerting incident, two reputed Mumbai schools found themselves at the center of a bomb threat hoax, causing ripples of concern across the city. Law enforcement officials stepped in promptly, revealing on Monday that the threatening e-mails were received over the weekend.

The e-mails, directed at schools located in Deonar and Samta Nagar, warned of potential blasts at the institutions and other parts of Mumbai. However, following a comprehensive investigation, police confirmed that the threats were unfounded, easing fears within the community.

Authorities have lodged an FIR under pertinent sections of the Indian Penal Code, while the cyber cell carries out forensic analysis to identify the source of these e-mails. This incident comes closely on the heels of a bomb threat targeting the US Consulate in the BKC area, highlighting the need for increased vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

