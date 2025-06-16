Kaushal Manthan Calls for Localised, High-Impact Skilling for Viksit Bharat

In a powerful call for transformation in India’s skill development strategy, Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, delivered a forward-looking address at the Kaushal Manthan Regional Workshop held at Kanha Shanti Vanam, Hyderabad. Organised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), the workshop aimed to deepen Centre-State collaboration and catalyse a locally adaptive, high-impact skilling ecosystem under the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

Moving Beyond One-Size-Fits-All Skilling Models

Minister Chaudhary challenged outdated, rigid templates of skill development, advocating instead for state-led, locally contextualised solutions that respond to regional economic realities and youth aspirations. “Skill development cannot have prescriptive templates,” he stated. “We must empower states to craft solutions rooted in their local economic contexts… Only then can we create meaningful impact and sustained transformation.”

New Centres of Excellence in Hyderabad and Chennai

Underscoring his vision for a decentralised and innovation-oriented ecosystem, the Minister announced the establishment of two Centres of Excellence (CoEs)—in Hyderabad and Chennai—as part of a larger plan to create five such hubs nationwide. These centres, housed in National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs), will serve as national benchmarks for:

Instructor training excellence

Domain-specialised skilling in emerging sectors

Research and innovation in pedagogy and curriculum development

Strengthening the Backbone: Faculty and Institutional Development

Minister Chaudhary highlighted that the quality of instruction is central to achieving sustainable training outcomes. He called on states to:

Invest in faculty development

Offer competitive remuneration packages

Strengthen institutional capacity

Ensure pedagogical excellence

To standardise training quality nationwide, he firmly mandated that all new instructors—especially those joining new ITIs—must be CITS (Craft Instructor Training Scheme) certified. States were urged to amend Recruitment Rules (RRs) in line with NCVT norms to enforce this mandate and establish instructional credibility across the country.

Planning with Precision: Decentralisation and Data

The Minister urged states to adopt data-driven planning frameworks, encouraging them to work closely with district collectors to develop skill plans that are informed by granular, district-specific skill gap assessments. These assessments, conducted in collaboration with expert bodies like the World Bank, will help align local training priorities with market demand.

He also proposed a grading and assessment framework for state-run ITIs, aiming to instill a culture of performance accountability and continuous improvement.

National Skill Gap Study Launched

One of the highlights of the workshop was the launch of the National Skill Gap Study, commissioned under MSDE’s SANKALP scheme and executed by the National Council for Applied Economic Research (NCAER). The study:

Provides a dynamic framework for assessing sectoral and state-wise skill demands

Identifies seven high-growth sectors for targeted skilling

Offers a methodology for future assessments at micro and macro levels

This comprehensive analysis is intended to serve as the bedrock for designing responsive, demand-driven skilling policies across the nation.

Green Jobs and Rural Entrepreneurship: Biochar Training Initiative

In a significant step towards aligning skilling with climate resilience and rural development, the Minister inaugurated the first-ever Rural Entrepreneurship Training Program on Biochar at the Biochar Center of Excellence, Kanha Shanti Vanam. This program:

Trains youth in the biochar value chain—from biomass conversion to product marketing

Commissions them as rural entrepreneurs to run decentralised biochar units

Promises job creation for 4–8 individuals per unit annually

Taps into carbon credit markets for long-term financial sustainability

The initiative is a pioneering example of green skilling and regenerative agriculture, aimed at empowering rural economies and advancing India’s climate goals.

Skilling Progress in the Southern Region

The MSDE showcased impressive figures from southern India’s skilling landscape:

27.8 lakh candidates trained under PMKVY since 2015

Over 4.85 lakh beneficiaries—mostly women—trained via Jan Shikshan Sansthan

10 lakh+ apprentices engaged under National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) since FY 2018–19, with ₹215 crore disbursed via Direct Benefit Transfer

Voices from Southern States & UTs

Andaman & Nicobar Islands – Shri D.K. Joshi, Lt. Governor:

“We are aligning infrastructure with sustainable development. Our maritime projects will unlock massive opportunities for skilling in logistics, hospitality, and marine entrepreneurship.”

Karnataka – Dr. Sharanprakash R. Patil, Minister of Medical Education and Skill Development:

“Karnataka blends academic rigor with practical industry needs. Our 270 ITIs and global placement programs are preparing youth not just for India, but for the world.”

Kerala – Shri V. Sivankutty, Minister of General Education and Labour & Skills:

“Through institutions like the Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence, and support from PMKVY and SANKALP, we are building workforce capacity for high-demand sectors like ports and logistics.”

Workshop Agenda: Transforming Skilling for the Future

The workshop’s agenda focused on:

Upgrading ITI infrastructure under national schemes

Operationalizing Centres of Excellence

Expanding the Skill India Digital Hub

Boosting apprenticeship adoption

Integrating skilling with entrepreneurship and formal education

Attended by over 120 senior officials from central and state governments, the workshop featured participation from Ministers, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries of Skill Development, Directors of Employment and Training, and senior MSDE officials including Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, MSDE.

Towards a Skilled, Empowered Bharat

Kaushal Manthan 2025 in Hyderabad has emerged as a clarion call for a new era in India’s skilling landscape—one marked by decentralised planning, instructional excellence, strategic data use, and robust Centre-State collaboration. As India moves steadily toward the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, initiatives launched and discussions held during this workshop promise to lay a strong foundation for an agile, future-ready, and globally competitive workforce.