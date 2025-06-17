NAACP Takes Historic Stand: Excludes President Trump from Convention

The NAACP made history on Monday by announcing that it will not extend an invitation to President Donald Trump for its national convention set to take place next month in Charlotte, North Carolina. This marks the first occurrence in the organization's 116-year history of excluding a sitting president from the event.

NAACP President Derrick Johnson delivered the news at an afternoon press conference, emphasizing that the move was not about partisanship but rather a commitment to their mission. Johnson stated that President Trump has consistently acted in opposition to the advancement of civil rights, which the organization strongly champions.

The decision underscores the NAACP's discontent with the Trump administration, exemplified by multiple lawsuits filed against it, including one aimed at halting the Department of Education's withholding of funds from schools refusing to end diversity programs. The NAACP has traditionally welcomed presidents regardless of policy differences, as seen with past invitations to Presidents Bush and Reagan despite disagreements.