Puducherry Pushes for Statehood: CM Rangasamy Advocates Change

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy has officially requested statehood for the Union Territory, presenting a memorandum to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Meeting with Dhankhar, who is visiting Puducherry for engagements at JIPMER and Pondicherry Central University, Rangasamy argued that both political leaders and residents unanimously support the call for statehood.

Rangasamy underlined the limitations the current government structure imposes, with the Union Territory being governed by the Government of Union Territories Act of 1963. Despite having an elected government with a Council of Ministers, the lack of statutory power hampers development initiatives, as indicated in the Chief Minister's memorandum.

The memorandum also sheds light on the financial challenges due to Puducherry's exclusion from the Finance Commission, affecting fund distribution. Rangasamy proposed that statehood could bring in Rs 1,500 to 2,000 crores in additional funds, bolstering infrastructure, tourism, and industrial growth. He urged the vice president to elevate the discourse on statehood at higher levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)