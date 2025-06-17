Left Menu

Sambhal MP Ziaur Rahman Barq Complies with High Court in Power Theft Case

Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman Barq deposited Rs 6 lakh in compliance with an Allahabad High Court order related to an electricity theft case. The electricity department accused him of power theft in December 2023, originally imposing a Rs 1.91 crore penalty. The High Court mandated power restoration upon deposit.

Sambhal | Updated: 17-06-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 15:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ziaur Rahman Barq, the Lok Sabha MP from Sambhal, adhered to a ruling by the Allahabad High Court by depositing Rs 6 lakh with the electricity department. This action followed accusations of electricity theft leveled against him in December 2023, which resulted in a substantial penalty of Rs 1.91 crore.

The electricity theft allegation came after a smart meter installation at Barq's residence revealed discrepancies during a load inspection. Despite opportunities to contest the charges, Barq sought judicial intervention, ultimately leading to the High Court's directive to restore his electricity upon deposit of Rs 6 lakh.

The directive was fulfilled by Barq's counsel, Farid Ahmed, who submitted the necessary demand draft on Monday. The electricity department confirmed the power supply would be reinstated. The case, however, is still under judicial review, with the next hearing set for July 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)

