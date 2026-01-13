Allahabad High Court Questions Gang Chart Approval Process in Uttar Pradesh

The Allahabad High Court has taken a firm stance against the Uttar Pradesh home department, questioning their failure to involve district magistrates in crucial meetings for approving gang charts. The state government has been asked to justify any legal barriers to this exclusion by the court.

The court took this step while investigating the enforcement of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986. Justice Vinod Diwakar raised concerns on January 9, stressing that even well-meaning initiatives could falter due to misadministration by undertrained officials exploiting their positions.

This scrutiny stemmed from a CrPC petition filed by Rajendra Tyagi and others, highlighting the alleged misuse of police powers. The applicants argued for the inclusion of district magistrates in joint meetings with police for gang chart approval, a process currently bypassed in Ghaziabad Commissionerate.

