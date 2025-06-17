Left Menu

Gujarat's Immediate Legal and Psychological Aid Post-Ahmedabad Plane Crash

The Gujarat State Legal Services Authority, under the National Legal Services Authority's guidance, has launched an emergency legal and psychological aid initiative following a tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. A 24x7 helpdesk and trauma support are provided free to victims and families, ensuring accessible, comprehensive assistance.

The Gujarat State Legal Services Authority, with guidance from the National Legal Services Authority, has launched a legal and psychological aid initiative following the Ahmedabad plane crash, as stated in a recent release.

In a poignant response to the tragic event that claimed numerous lives in Ahmedabad, the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) has articulated its deepest sympathies and solidarity with the victims and their families. The country's legal services institutions pledged their continued service in these trying times.

Gujarat's legal authority initiated an emergency response named 'Planecrash Legal Support Helpdesk' under the stewardship of NALSA's Patron-in-Chief Chief Justice B R Gavai and Executive Chairperson Justice Surya Kant. The round-the-clock helpdesk is staffed by legal aid lawyers assisting with documentation, identity verification, and claims. Additionally, psychological support is available through 'Sangathi,' the victimology center, ensuring comprehensive aid to the affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

