Bittu Bajrangi Receives Chilling Death Threat

Bittu Bajrangi, a controversial figure linked to the Nuh violence, has claimed to receive death threats from a video shared by an unidentified youth.

The video, which was handed over to the police, shows a threatening message directed at Bajrangi, suggesting harm in lieu of traditional Eid practices.

The Faridabad police have filed an FIR and are actively investigating, with sub-inspector Vinod Kumar confirming efforts to apprehend the suspect soon.