Left Menu

Bittu Bajrangi Receives Chilling Death Threat

Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi, associated with the Nuh violence case, reported receiving a death threat video. The video, showing a youth threatening Bajrangi's life on Eid, led to an FIR in Faridabad. The police are investigating and searching for the accused, while Bajrangi remains on bail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 17-06-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 20:36 IST
Bittu Bajrangi Receives Chilling Death Threat
Bittu Bajrangi
  • Country:
  • India

Bittu Bajrangi, a controversial figure linked to the Nuh violence, has claimed to receive death threats from a video shared by an unidentified youth.

The video, which was handed over to the police, shows a threatening message directed at Bajrangi, suggesting harm in lieu of traditional Eid practices.

The Faridabad police have filed an FIR and are actively investigating, with sub-inspector Vinod Kumar confirming efforts to apprehend the suspect soon.

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025