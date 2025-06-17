Bittu Bajrangi Receives Chilling Death Threat
Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi, associated with the Nuh violence case, reported receiving a death threat video. The video, showing a youth threatening Bajrangi's life on Eid, led to an FIR in Faridabad. The police are investigating and searching for the accused, while Bajrangi remains on bail.
Bittu Bajrangi, a controversial figure linked to the Nuh violence, has claimed to receive death threats from a video shared by an unidentified youth.
The video, which was handed over to the police, shows a threatening message directed at Bajrangi, suggesting harm in lieu of traditional Eid practices.
The Faridabad police have filed an FIR and are actively investigating, with sub-inspector Vinod Kumar confirming efforts to apprehend the suspect soon.
