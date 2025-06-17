Cooling Crisis: AC Glitch Disrupts West Bengal Assembly

The West Bengal Assembly faced a cooling crisis on Tuesday afternoon as its central hall's air conditioning system malfunctioned, leaving legislators in discomfort. During the two-hour session, attempts to restore the system proved unsuccessful, forcing all 15 doors open for better ventilation.

The incident coincided with discussions on an amendment bill aimed at enhancing transparency in clinical establishments. Public Works Department (PWD) officials were summoned to resolve the issue, but the AC unit, after a brief recovery, failed again, persistent throughout the session.

TMC MLA Ashima Patra acknowledged the discomfort but noted such technical glitches occasionally occur. MLA Nayna Bandyopadhyay described the hall as suffocating, while Speaker Biman Banerjee downplayed the event as a routine technical fault. PWD officials confirmed the problem was addressed after the session concluded.

