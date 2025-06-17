Left Menu

Cooling Crisis: AC Glitch Disrupts West Bengal Assembly

The air conditioning system in the West Bengal Assembly's central hall malfunctioned during Tuesday afternoon's session, causing discomfort for legislators. Efforts to fix it were unsuccessful, prompting all doors to be opened for ventilation. Despite brief restoration, the system failed again. Officials reassured that technical issues were common and resolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-06-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 21:14 IST
The West Bengal Assembly faced a cooling crisis on Tuesday afternoon as its central hall's air conditioning system malfunctioned, leaving legislators in discomfort. During the two-hour session, attempts to restore the system proved unsuccessful, forcing all 15 doors open for better ventilation.

The incident coincided with discussions on an amendment bill aimed at enhancing transparency in clinical establishments. Public Works Department (PWD) officials were summoned to resolve the issue, but the AC unit, after a brief recovery, failed again, persistent throughout the session.

TMC MLA Ashima Patra acknowledged the discomfort but noted such technical glitches occasionally occur. MLA Nayna Bandyopadhyay described the hall as suffocating, while Speaker Biman Banerjee downplayed the event as a routine technical fault. PWD officials confirmed the problem was addressed after the session concluded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

