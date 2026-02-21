Empowering Voices: Assam’s PwDs Demand Political Inclusion

With Assam's Assembly elections approaching, persons with disabilities (PwDs) have made a passionate plea for political inclusion. They demand reservations at all governance levels, timely implementation of rights legislation, and budgetary allocations for inclusive education.

The demands emerged during a state-level consultation aimed at addressing the political exclusion of PwDs. The consultation was part of a nationwide initiative, 'Mera Vote, Mera Bharat', led by the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP).

Key demands include affordable and accessible private health insurance, increased awareness of disability matters, and accessible sports facilities for PwDs. These will form a formal charter of demands to be submitted to political parties, urging them to incorporate these commitments into their election manifestos.

(With inputs from agencies.)