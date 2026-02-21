Left Menu

New Safety Protocols Enforced by PWD Post-Tragedy

Following a fatal accident due to a dug-up road, the PWD has mandated strict safety protocols for construction in Janakpuri. All projects must be properly barricaded, with safety signage and replacement of missing covers. Non-compliance risks legal consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 20:18 IST
The Public Works Department (PWD) has taken decisive action following a tragic accident in Janakpuri, where a biker died after falling into a road excavation. The department has emphasized public safety as ''non-negotiable'' and demanded immediate adherence to reinforced safety protocols during all construction activities.

The directive mandates round-the-clock barricading for ongoing and future construction or excavation work to prevent any accidents. The PWD requires the installation of reflective signage, warning boards, and caution tapes at all sites, ensuring no pit or trench remains without proper protection.

Additional safety measures include inspecting roadside drains and water tank covers to replace any missing or damaged ones swiftly. Responsibility is allocated to engineers supervising these projects, and the department warns of severe consequences for any safety lapses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

