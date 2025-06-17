Tragedy in Jharkhand: Witchcraft Accusation Leads to Gruesome Murder

In a horrific incident from Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, six individuals, including close relatives, have been apprehended in connection with the brutal murder of a 37-year-old woman, Mongro Munda, accused of practising witchcraft.

The victim was gruesomely killed on June 12 when her alleged killers, having conspired to end her life, dragged her out of her home and slit her throat. Among those arrested are her father-in-law and sister-in-law, who believed Mongro was involved in black magic.

This deeply disturbing crime culminated in the hiring of three assassins to execute their deadly plan for a sum of Rs 2 lakh. The police, acting on a complaint by Mongro's husband, swiftly made the arrests, and the accused have been remanded to judicial custody.

