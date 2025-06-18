U.S. Condemns Deadly Kyiv Strike

The United States has explicitly condemned the overnight attack on Kyiv, which tragically claimed multiple lives including that of a U.S. citizen. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed the incident on Tuesday.

Addressing reporters during a routine news briefing, Bruce said, "We are aware of last night's attack on Kyiv, which resulted in numerous casualties, including the tragic death of a U.S. citizen."

Bruce further emphasized the U.S.'s strong opposition to such strikes, offering condolences to the victims and families affected by this dire incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)