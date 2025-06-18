Left Menu

U.S. Condemns Deadly Kyiv Strike

The U.S. has condemned an attack on Kyiv that occurred overnight, which resulted in multiple casualties, including the death of an American citizen. State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce expressed condolences to the victims' families while denouncing the strikes during a press briefing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2025 00:18 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 00:18 IST
U.S. Condemns Deadly Kyiv Strike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has explicitly condemned the overnight attack on Kyiv, which tragically claimed multiple lives including that of a U.S. citizen. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed the incident on Tuesday.

Addressing reporters during a routine news briefing, Bruce said, "We are aware of last night's attack on Kyiv, which resulted in numerous casualties, including the tragic death of a U.S. citizen."

Bruce further emphasized the U.S.'s strong opposition to such strikes, offering condolences to the victims and families affected by this dire incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025