U.S. Condemns Deadly Kyiv Strike
The U.S. has condemned an attack on Kyiv that occurred overnight, which resulted in multiple casualties, including the death of an American citizen. State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce expressed condolences to the victims' families while denouncing the strikes during a press briefing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2025 00:18 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 00:18 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States has explicitly condemned the overnight attack on Kyiv, which tragically claimed multiple lives including that of a U.S. citizen. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed the incident on Tuesday.
Addressing reporters during a routine news briefing, Bruce said, "We are aware of last night's attack on Kyiv, which resulted in numerous casualties, including the tragic death of a U.S. citizen."
Bruce further emphasized the U.S.'s strong opposition to such strikes, offering condolences to the victims and families affected by this dire incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
