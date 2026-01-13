Left Menu

Condemnation of Brutality: UK Summons Iranian Ambassador

British foreign minister Yvette Cooper condemned the Iranian government for the 'brutal killing' of protesters and summoned the Iranian ambassador to address the situation. She emphasized the UK's strong opposition and announced that Britain plans to impose further sanctions against Iran in response to the events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 20:21 IST
Condemnation of Brutality: UK Summons Iranian Ambassador

British Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper delivered a scathing rebuke of the Iranian government, calling out the 'horrendous and brutal killing' of protesters. Cooper emphasized that Britain had called in the Iranian ambassador to underscore the seriousness of the issue.

Addressing parliament, Cooper demanded that Iranian authorities respect the fundamental rights and freedoms of their citizens. She remarked that the UK condemns these actions in the strongest terms possible.

Reports from Reuters indicated that Iran acknowledged around 2,000 deaths during widespread protests over economic hardships. In response, the British government announced it would introduce legislation to implement comprehensive sanctions against Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

