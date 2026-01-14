U.S. Citizens Urged to Exit Iran Amid Unrest

The U.S. government has issued a stark warning to its citizens currently in Iran, urging them to evacuate the country immediately. In a notice released this Tuesday, the U.S. virtual embassy in Tehran suggested that Americans consider departing by land routes to Turkey or Armenia if conditions allow.

The advisory comes amid the largest anti-government protests Iran has witnessed in years. The demonstrations reflect a significant internal crisis as citizens increasingly express their discontent with the current regime.

This development occurs at a crucial time as the Trump administration deliberates its strategy in addressing the evolving situation in the Middle East. The U.S. government's reactive measures highlight the escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran.

(With inputs from agencies.)