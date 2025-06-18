Outrage in Nairobi: Police Shooting at Protest Sparks Public Fury

A bystander was shot at close range by Kenyan police during protests in Nairobi, further fueling public outrage over the death of a blogger, Albert Ojwang, in police custody. Witnesses said the officer wore a mask and used what appeared to be a shotgun to shoot the unarmed man, believed to be a street vendor.

The shooting happened amid ongoing protests demanding accountability from police authorities, specifically targeting the deputy inspector general, Eliud Langat, who had filed a defamation claim against Ojwang. Demonstrations in the capital city turned violent, resulting in injuries and chaos on the streets, with some protesters attacking motorcycle riders.

Police announced the arrest of the officer involved in the shooting, amidst broader concerns over a history of police brutality in Kenya. President William Ruto has previously committed to addressing these issues, highlighting a troubling pattern of human rights abuses linked to security forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)