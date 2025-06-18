India's Firm Stance: Modi's Call for Global Action Against Terrorism at G7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a firm stance against terrorism, using his platform at the G7 Outreach Session in Canada to urge international leaders to galvanize action against those who support and promote extremism. Modi stressed the importance of holding accountable nations that back terrorism.

Modi also expressed gratitude to G7 leaders for condemning the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which took 26 lives. Modi emphasized inclusive development, energy security, and AI governance, promoting initiatives like the International Solar Alliance to secure a sustainable future.

Drawing attention to the Global South, Modi advocated for its priorities on the global stage, stressing democratic technology access and cooperation over competition. His speech highlighted the transformative role of renewable energy in meeting future technological demands sustainably.

(With inputs from agencies.)