Left Menu

India's Firm Stance: Modi's Call for Global Action Against Terrorism at G7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India's stance against terrorism during his speech at the G7 Outreach Session in Canada, urging global action against terrorism supporters. He highlighted India's efforts in inclusive development, energy security, and ethical AI governance, while promoting the Global South's interests on the world stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kananaskis | Updated: 18-06-2025 07:11 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 07:11 IST
India's Firm Stance: Modi's Call for Global Action Against Terrorism at G7
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a firm stance against terrorism, using his platform at the G7 Outreach Session in Canada to urge international leaders to galvanize action against those who support and promote extremism. Modi stressed the importance of holding accountable nations that back terrorism.

Modi also expressed gratitude to G7 leaders for condemning the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which took 26 lives. Modi emphasized inclusive development, energy security, and AI governance, promoting initiatives like the International Solar Alliance to secure a sustainable future.

Drawing attention to the Global South, Modi advocated for its priorities on the global stage, stressing democratic technology access and cooperation over competition. His speech highlighted the transformative role of renewable energy in meeting future technological demands sustainably.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025