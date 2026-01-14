Boosting Energy Security: Haryana Powers Ahead with New Coal Linkage

The Centre has marked a significant development for electricity consumers in Haryana, approving a crucial coal linkage for a new 800 MW expansion unit in Khedar, Hisar district, as announced by Energy Minister Anil Vij.

This strategic move will guarantee a steady, reliable power supply throughout Haryana, underscoring the state's dedication to energy security and consumer benefit, Vij noted.

The expansion at the Rajiv Gandhi Thermal Power Plant promises to bolster Haryana's power generation capacity, supporting industries, agriculture, and domestic needs, while also aligning with the government's vision for a self-reliant energy sector.