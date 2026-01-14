Boosting Energy Security: Haryana Powers Ahead with New Coal Linkage
Haryana secures a vital coal linkage for an 800 MW unit at the Khedar power plant, ensuring reliable electricity across the state. The initiative under the SHAKTI Scheme enhances energy security and supply, contributing to Haryana's goal of self-reliance and modernizing energy infrastructure.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-01-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 22:08 IST
- Country:
- India
The Centre has marked a significant development for electricity consumers in Haryana, approving a crucial coal linkage for a new 800 MW expansion unit in Khedar, Hisar district, as announced by Energy Minister Anil Vij.
This strategic move will guarantee a steady, reliable power supply throughout Haryana, underscoring the state's dedication to energy security and consumer benefit, Vij noted.
The expansion at the Rajiv Gandhi Thermal Power Plant promises to bolster Haryana's power generation capacity, supporting industries, agriculture, and domestic needs, while also aligning with the government's vision for a self-reliant energy sector.