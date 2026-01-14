Left Menu

Record-Breaking Year for Essar's Stanlow Refinery Strengthens UK Energy Security

In 2025, Essar Energy Transition's Stanlow refinery achieved its highest-ever domestic fuel sales, highlighting its crucial role in UK energy security. Despite infrastructure challenges, the company expanded market share through a robust UK supply strategy, increased retail and aviation footprint, and enhanced capacity with a significant investment program.

In a landmark year for Essar Energy Transition, the Stanlow refinery in northwest England reported its highest domestic fuel sales in 2025, underlining its significant contribution to the UK's energy resilience.

The company achieved an 8% increase in operational throughput, despite the complexities of a major infrastructure shift. The rise was driven largely by strong UK demand for refined products and a strategic expansion across critical market segments.

Essar recorded impressive growth in both its retail and aviation businesses, expanding its branded forecourt network and supplying fuel to over 100 dealer-owned forecourts nationwide. Meanwhile, strategic distribution hubs enabled rapid responses to increased demand, vital after the closure of two UK refineries in 2025.

