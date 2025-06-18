Operation Rising Lion: The Escalating Conflict Between Israel and Iran

In the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, Israel has embarked on 'Operation Rising Lion' with the aim of crippling Iran's nuclear program. The operation began with coordinated attacks targeting Iran's nuclear facilities and key military figures.

Iran swiftly retaliated with a significant missile barrage against major Israeli cities such as Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. This exchange underscores the heightened tensions between the two countries, revealing the complexities of missile defense systems like Israel's Iron Dome.

As the situation intensifies, the defense capabilities of both nations are put to the test, with significant implications for regional stability. The potential involvement of the US and its military assets could escalate the situation further, warranting global attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)