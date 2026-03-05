Missile Defense Strains Amid Middle Eastern Tensions

Amid increasing tensions in the Middle East, Iran continues to fire drones and missiles, posing significant defense challenges for the United States and its allies. Despite the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Iran's military capabilities remain robust, escalating concerns about a potential shortage of missile defense systems.

US and allied forces have relied heavily on THAAD interceptors, Patriot missile systems, and naval missiles to protect against incoming threats. However, stockpiles are reportedly dwindling due to competing global demands, including supplying Ukraine and stationing systems in the Indo-Pacific region. The possibility of running out of defenses looms large.

While Iran may face constraints in deploying long-range missiles, its drones continue to threaten Gulf states and US bases. This situation suggests a need for strategic reassessment, as Iran's continued assaults could disrupt vital oil and gas infrastructures, impacting global markets and economic stability.