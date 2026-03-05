NATO's Missile Defense: Averting Crisis with Iran

NATO has successfully intercepted a ballistic missile reportedly launched by Iran, which was headed towards Turkey, according to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Despite the successful interception, Rutte has stated that there is no immediate cause to enact the alliance's Article 5 mutual defense clause.

Turkey claimed the missile, destroyed by NATO air defenses, signified its first involvement in the Middle East conflict. However, Iran's General Staff denied any missile launch against Turkey, affirming the Islamic Republic's respect for Turkey's sovereignty.

As the U.S.-Iran conflict enters its sixth day, it has stretched from the Gulf to Asia, unsettling global markets and causing people to evacuate the Middle East. NATO reiterated its support for the U.S. in its actions against Iran, citing Iran's threat to Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)